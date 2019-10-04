A day after Russia's UFC star Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Dustin Poirier at UFC 242, former UFC champion Conor McGregor rushed to Twitter to express his desire for a rematch with the Russian fighter.

The father of Russian UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov said during an interview that his son could face Conor McGregor in Moscow, but only after a fight with Tony Ferguson.

"Moscow is waiting for McGregor if he wants a fight. As he said he has more fans in Moscow than we do, so we want to see him in Moscow", Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov said.

However, he noted that his son has to face Tony Ferguson first, as the latter has the same results as Khabib - a total of 28 fights with 12 victories in a row.

"Madison Square Garden is a proper place, but my son won't fight until March next year", Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov added.

Khabib already defeated "The Notorious" McGregor in the October 2018 UFC 229 event that also resulted in a nine-month suspension for the Russian fighter for starting a brawl with the opposing team.

Following the suspension period, Khabib bested American fighter Dustin Poirier in the third round to retain his lightweight title at UFC 242.