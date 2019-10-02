Register
15:53 GMT +302 October 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this file photo taken on August 9, 2017 US athlete Allyson Felix competes in the final of the women's 400m athletics event at the 2017 IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium in London.

    New Sprint Icon? Allyson Felix Tops Usain Bolt's Record 10 Months After Giving Birth

    © AFP 2019 / BEN STANSALL
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Felix was part of a group of female track athletes who said they were penalised by Nike for being pregnant. After they spoke out, the company pledged to revise its policy to protect female athletes' pay during pregnancy and after giving birth.

    Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix broke a world record held by gold medal-winning track athlete Usain Bolt - just 10 months after giving birth.

    Felix, 33, won her 12th gold medal after running in USA's mixed-gender 4x400m relay team at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar, last Sunday. This win allowed Felix to top Jamaican track star Usain Bolt's record for the most gold medals of any athlete at the track and field World Championships. 

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Humbled🙏🏾💛

    Публикация от Allyson Felix (@af85)

    Felix competes in the 100 metres, 200 metres, and 400 metres. She has won six gold medals at the Olympic Games, four at 4 × 400 meters (2008–19), and two at 4 x 100 meters (2012–16). Her coach is Bobby Kersee, who has trained many elite athletes. Felix is a participant in the US Anti-Doping Agency's "Project Believe" programme and is regularly tested for performance-enhancing drugs.

    Allyson Felix's daughter was born in November 2018 via emergency C-section at 32 weeks. After that, her child spent a month in a neonatal intensive care unit. Felix was back to competitive racing eight months after giving birth.

    Felix was among other female athletes who accused their sponsor, Nike, of penalising them for being pregnant. After they spoke out, the company promised to do more to protect female athletes during and after pregnancy.

    The news about Felix having won her 12th gold at the World Championships has prompted a wave of congratulations from her fans and others who closely watch women's achievements in sports.

    Tags:
    world record, Allyson Felix, World Athletics Championsips
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Italian model and actress Madalina Diana Ghenea on the red carpet of the 76th International Film Festival in Venice
    Crème de la Crème: Selection of Sputnik's Best September Photos
    Impeachment Impasse?
    Impeachment Impasse?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse