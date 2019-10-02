New Sprint Icon? Allyson Felix Tops Usain Bolt's Record 10 Months After Giving Birth

Felix was part of a group of female track athletes who said they were penalised by Nike for being pregnant. After they spoke out, the company pledged to revise its policy to protect female athletes' pay during pregnancy and after giving birth.

Olympic sprinter Allyson Felix broke a world record held by gold medal-winning track athlete Usain Bolt - just 10 months after giving birth.

Felix, 33, won her 12th gold medal after running in USA's mixed-gender 4x400m relay team at the World Championships in Doha, Qatar, last Sunday. This win allowed Felix to top Jamaican track star Usain Bolt's record for the most gold medals of any athlete at the track and field World Championships.

Felix competes in the 100 metres, 200 metres, and 400 metres. She has won six gold medals at the Olympic Games, four at 4 × 400 meters (2008–19), and two at 4 x 100 meters (2012–16). Her coach is Bobby Kersee, who has trained many elite athletes. Felix is a participant in the US Anti-Doping Agency's "Project Believe" programme and is regularly tested for performance-enhancing drugs.

Allyson Felix's daughter was born in November 2018 via emergency C-section at 32 weeks. After that, her child spent a month in a neonatal intensive care unit. Felix was back to competitive racing eight months after giving birth.

Felix was among other female athletes who accused their sponsor, Nike, of penalising them for being pregnant. After they spoke out, the company promised to do more to protect female athletes during and after pregnancy.

The news about Felix having won her 12th gold at the World Championships has prompted a wave of congratulations from her fans and others who closely watch women's achievements in sports.

Allyson Felix is arguably the sprinting GOAT 🐐



Gave birth last year, now takes all-time lead for World Championship gold medals:



12: Allyson Felix

🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇



11: Usain Bolt

🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇



8: Lasham Merritt, Carl Lewis, Michael Johnson

🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇🥇 — John Burn-Murdoch (@jburnmurdoch) September 29, 2019

They may drop you but never break you .. @Nike #JustDoIt ,you know you messed up ,you can redeem yourself #AllysonFelix https://t.co/cc7jlnJa0X — Moe Chanda (@MoeChanda) October 2, 2019

Well done, #AllysonFelix @allysonfelix - was privileged to see you win gold in the women's 4 × 400 metres relay in London 2012; and am delighted to read of your ongoing success. Thank you also for fighting for better rights for athletic mothers. https://t.co/HRAVZRUTac — Alice Poole (@AliceCPoole) October 2, 2019