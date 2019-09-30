Russian High Jumper Lasitskene Wins Gold in Doha to Become 1st Three-Time World Champion

Lasitskene, 26, had to clear 2.04 meters to beat the competition from Ukraine's 18-year-old Yaroslava Mahuchikh (2nd place) and US athlete Vashti Cunningham (3rd place).
A #WorldAthleticsChamps competition for the ages!— IAAF (@iaaforg) September 30, 2019
High jump queen Mariya Lasitskene reigns supreme and clears 2.04m for gold 👑 pic.twitter.com/Jc02Swj0wR
According to the IAAF profile, Lasitskene, prior to the championships in Doha, "has pieced together yet another notable season, winning 11 of her 12 outdoor competitions, capturing another IAAF Diamond League title and producing the year's highest leap, a 2.06m effort in June in Ostrava."
