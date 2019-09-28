Ukrainian Footballer Moroziuk's Wife Nails Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s 'Matrix Challenge' - Video

The wife of Ukrainian international footballer Mykola Moroziuk, Irina Moroziuk, has published a video with a reply to Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic's "Matrix challenge". The beautiful woman has shown her football skills, repeating the Swede's trick based on "The Matrix" movies.
The challenge is to hold the ball on the chest while waving your hands like the protagonist in the Matrix movies did.
Многие из вас знают , что @iamzlatanibrahimovic мой любимый футболист ( после мужа ) И я не могла не поучаствовать в его #matrixchallenge 😅❤️ . Everybody know that @iamzlatanibrahimovic is my favorite football player ( after my husband ) and I have to be a part of this #matrixchallenge 😘
Irina Moroziuk became famous on the Internet after she participated in the flash mob #BottleCapChallenge, publishing a video where she opened the bottle with her breasts.
