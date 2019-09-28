Ukrainian Footballer Moroziuk's Wife Nails Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s 'Matrix Challenge' - Video

Just a day earlier, Swedish football star Zlatan Ibrahimovic started a new flash mob called the "Matrix challenge" on Twitter.

The wife of Ukrainian international footballer Mykola Moroziuk, Irina Moroziuk, has published a video with a reply to Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic's "Matrix challenge". The beautiful woman has shown her football skills, repeating the Swede's trick based on "The Matrix" movies.

The challenge is to hold the ball on the chest while waving your hands like the protagonist in the Matrix movies did.

Irina Moroziuk became famous on the Internet after she participated in the flash mob #BottleCapChallenge, publishing a video where she opened the bottle with her breasts.