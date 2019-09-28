Michael 'Venom' Page Mocks Richard Kiely After Knocking Him Out With 'Flying Knee' Kick - Video

Mixed martial arts fighter Michael "Venom" Page defeated Irishman Richard Kiely at the Bellator Dublin/Bellator 227, which took place on 27 September at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

Michael Page knocked out Richard Kiely in the very first round, when he finished his rival with a flying knee and then celebrated his win by mocking Kiely to his face.

Following his win, Page started ridiculing his rival by pretending that he was hurt, acting like he was dizzy and that he can't stand on his feet. Then he pointed at his opponent and made inaudible comments.

A video of the scene has been published on the official account of Bellator Europe.

Later, Michael "Venom" Page claimed that referee Dan Miragliotta pushed him and called him a "piece of s***" after his win. The referee apparently wasn't impressed by Page's mocking insults and deducted a point.

​Michael Jerome Reece-Page is an English kickboxer and MMA fighter of Trinidadian and Jamaican descent. He is known in the MMA community for his unorthodox fighting style, which originated from freestyle kickboxing and sport karate.