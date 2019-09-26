Achilles' Heel: Mike Tyson Shares Weakness That Would Have Kept Him From Being a UFC Champ - Video

Previous reports said that the famous boxer, who is a friend of Ultimate Fighting Championship President Dana White could help former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans with a return to MMA.

Boxing legend Mike Tyson, who answered fans' question in a GQ Sports interview, explained why he would have never been a successful MMA fighter. According to Tyson, his feet would have failed him in the cage, making the fight impossible.

"I don't know what I would do in the UFC, because I watched the UFC a couple of times, and I watched these guys step on people's feet," he noted. "And I have the worst feet in the world, and if somebody stepped on my feet I would totally tap out and just give up. It would be a no-brainer."

During the show "Actually Me", the former heavyweight boxing champion also said he is "truly sorry" for biting Evander Holyfield's ear in their infamous 1997 match. According to Tyson, he did it while extremely angry at his opponent.