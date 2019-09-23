FIFA Names Best Players of 2018-2019 Season

The men's football team of the 2018-19 season was announced Monday at the FIFA Best ceremony at Milan's Teatro alla Scala.

Lionel Messi has been awarded FIFA's world player of the year for the sixth time in his career. The latest award for the Argentina and Barcelona forward moves him one ahead of Ronaldo, who was also among the finalists. Messi and Ronaldo have dominated the award since 2008, with their string of victories only interrupted by Luka Modric last year.

Thousands of players from around the globe participated in the vote organized by world player's union FIFPro.

The FIFA goalkeeper of the year is Alisson of Liverpool and Brazil. In defence it's Matthijs de Ligt (Netherlands, Juventus), Sergio Ramos (Spain, Real Madrid), Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands, Liverpool) and Marcelo (Brazil, Real Madrid). The midfield features Luka Modric (Croatia, Real Madrid), Frenkie de Jong (Netherlands, Ajax) and Eden Hazard (Belgium, Real Madrid).

Upfront, it's Kylian Mbappe (France, Paris Saint-Germain), Lionel Messi (Argentina, Barcelona) and Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Juventus).

DETAILS TO FOLLOW