IAAF Taskforce Recommends Further Extension of RusAF Suspension

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Taskforce of the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) recommended on Monday to the IAAF Congress to extend the suspension of the Russian Athletics Federation's (RusAF).

The recommendation of the IAAF Taskforce, led by Rune Andersen, was announced earlier in the day at the IAAF Council in Doha.

The 52nd IAAF Congress, which consists of the Council, Honorary Members and not more than three delegates from each National Member Federation will convene on 25-26 September.

The RusAF has been suspended by the IAAF since November 2015 when the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found evidence through the Independent Commission of alleged state-sponsored doping and cover-ups. Moscow admitted that there were some cases of doping but rejected the allegations that it was running a doping scheme at the national level.

© REUTERS / Christinne Muschi/File Photo A woman walks into the head office of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) in Montreal, Quebec, Canada November 9, 2015

Earlier on Monday, Russia said it would address the concerns of WADA regarding alleged "inconsistencies" in data provided to the Moscow-based anti-doping laboratory within three weeks. Prior to that, WADA announced that it had started a process to determine whether the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) complied with its standards.

In January, WADA obtained over 2,000 samples from RUSADA's Moscow lab and flagged 298 athletes as suspicious.