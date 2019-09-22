WADA Gives Russia 3 Weeks to Explain Inconsistent Data in Moscow Anti-Doping Lab - Reports

Media previously suggested that the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) would impose sanctions on the Russian Olympic Committee over the alleged manipulation of the doping control process.

According to sportpressen news portal, citing the Institute of National Anti-Doping Organisations (iNADO), Moscow will have to address the alleged inconsistent data of its anti-doping lab within three weeks in order to participate in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The head of the institute Michael Ask said that WADA had launched a formal procedure, and that it would be officially announced on Monday, 23 September.

Speculation increased earlier this week, after ARD journalist Hajo Seppelt claimed that Russia is suspected of having changed lab data before providing it to WADA. At the same time, The Telegraph reported, citing a source, that the agency is investigating a possible cover-up of doping by Moscow, which could result in Russia being banned from the upcoming 2020 Olympic Games.

© Sputnik / Alexey Filippov Russian athletes in the Pyeongchang Olympic Village

Russian anti-doping authority (RUSADA) was suspended back in 2015 after claims there was a widespread state-run doping scheme in the country. Moscow denied the accusations, stating there were only several isolated cases, but the national team was banned from international competitions, including the 2018 Winter Olympics.

RUSADA was reinstated in September 2018, on condition that it provide access to its stored lab samples and electronic information.