Mia Khalifa Tweets Watford FC 'Need Me Back' As Man City Demolishes Team in UK Premier League

On 15 September, Mia Khalifa watched a thrilling clash between the Hornets and the Gunners from the stands at Vicarage Road Stadium wearing a Watford shirt as the latter came from 2-0 down to tie with Arsenal in the Premier League.

Ex-adult star Mia Khalifa jokingly tweeted that the Watford Football Club "need me back" after Manchester City soccer club returned to its winning ways and thrashed the Hornets in an incredible 8-0 performance at Etihad Stadium in the UK Premier League on Saturday.

Tweeting a picture of herself in a Watford shirt in the club's physio room, Mia, 26, wrote: "Damn, Watford, y'all need me back?"

​City scored five goals in the opening 17 minutes, with David Silva starting the frenzy inside 52 seconds – the fastest goal in the Premier League this season.

Sergio Aguero doubled the lead from the penalty spot.

Riyad Mahrez made it three goals and Bernardo Silva grabbed the fourth, before Nicolas Otamendi slid in to make it five in a spectacular start to the game.

In the second half, Bernardo nabbed his second goal of the game, with the Portuguese then completing his hat trick midway into the second half.

A final eighth goal by Kevin de Bruyne polished off a superb display by Man City, which bounced back from last weekend's loss to Norwich City in its first Premier League defeat.

Last week, the Lebanese-American actress and sports broadcaster Mia Khalifa conspicuously wore a Watford shirt at the stands at Vicarage Road Stadium as the Hornets rebounded after being down 2-0 to tie with Arsenal.

Mia is known for being a West Ham fan, and roused a barrage of tweets from the club’s fans for wearing the shirt of another London team.

But the former Pornhub legend hit back at critics in a rant earlier this week.

Sharing a picture of herself back in her claret and blue shirt with her 17.5 million Instagram followers, she wrote:

"Oi, let me f****** live and enjoy some EPL. West Ham wasn't even playing yesterday, what kind of t**t wears the kit of a team that's not participating in the match to the stadium? Time for all of y'all to stop hating from your mom's spare bedroom.”

The recent tweet from Khalifa also ignited a twitter response, with some still upset over her Watford shirt antics:

​Other twitter fans made references to the star’s brief Pornhub career and launched into memes:

