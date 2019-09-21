Zidane Angers Real Madrid Board Over PSG Loss Amid Rumours of Replacement – Reports

On Wednesday, Spain’s Real Madrid football club, which is currently managed by the legendary football player Zinedine Zidane, suffered a substantial defeat against France’s PSG, with several concerns currently being raised over the Frenchman’s future as the team’s head coach.

The decision by Real Madrid Manager Zinedine Zidane to grant some rest to his players following their heavy defeat against Paris Saint-German (PSG) in a Champions League game this Wednesday was met with deep anger from the team’s board of directors, El Mundo Deportivo reported on Friday.

According to the outlet, the club’s president, Florentino Pérez, was deeply disturbed to hear that the players who suffered the most “ridiculous” 3-0 loss in recent memory, despite PSG's absence of Neymar during the game, were rewarded with a day off on Thursday, with only those who did not play in the Paris match going to Valdebebas for preparation.

The meeting of the club's board of directors is reportedly scheduled to take place on Sunday and will allegedly include a discussion on Real Madrid’s recent setbacks, with special attention being given to Zidane’s management following his return to the team’s managing position in 2019.

It was recently also reported by the outlet Marca that Manchester United’s former Manager Jose Mourinho and ex-Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri could become next in line to manage the Spanish football giant if Zidane loses his job following his team’s unsuccessful start to the league this season.

Real Madrid will face Sevilla FC tomorrow, with current bets from bookmakers weighing on the side of the Andalusian team winning.