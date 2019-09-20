Russian Hockey Beauty Stuns Fans With MMA Takedown ‘Learnt From Khabib’ During Ice Brawl

The 21-year-old athlete from St. Petersburg’s club Dinamo, Maria Pugina, has shared a video of her and her teammates tussling with rivals during a Russian Women’s Hockey League game. In the caption, she paid a tribute to the star MMA fighter from Russia - UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Russian hockey player Maria Pugina has wowed netizens with a clip of a mass brawl during a Russian Women’s Hockey League clash between St. Petersburg club Dinamo and SKSO Yekaterinburg. The 21-year-old athlete, who is the number 77 for St. Petersburg’s squad, jokingly noted in her Instagram post with the video that she learned the signature hold she used to knock her rival down from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The video has amassed more than 2,000 views and numerous comments, with some complimenting her fighting skills and advising her to switch from hockey to MMA.