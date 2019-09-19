Russian Bombshell UFC Fighter Says She Turns Blind Eye to Deluge of Naked Pics From Sex Pervs

Russian UFC star Alexandra Albu has complained about trashy pictures coming in torrents to her inbox, which she checks herself, stressing she enjoys the freedom of leading her accounts personally as well as keeping in touch with regular fans seeking her advice and attention.

Russian female MMA fighter Alexandra Albu has lashed out at sleazy social media commentators bombarding her with "vulgar" naked snapshots and no less outrageous comments sent into her email box.

"The most trashy photo that was sent to me in direct? I'm afraid to even speak. They sent me naked pictures [of naked body parts]. A lot of vulgar photographs", the bombshell fighter, who has been partaking in UFC sporting events since 2015, recounted in an interview with YouTube channel Sport24, adding she does her best "not to pay attention to all this" and ignores perverted netizens.

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Когда спрашивают про последний бой 😁😉 Публикация от Alexandra Albu (@stitchalbu) 7 Май 2019 в 3:11 PDT

Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram Foto @danjaivanov Публикация от Alexandra Albu (@stitchalbu) 29 Май 2019 в 9:05 PDT

She noted the only category of fans she eagerly responds to is women seeking to lose weight, which is something she has at her fingertips adding she is keen on sharing her tips with devoted fans. She pointed out that having a celeb status online, she could have long employed a professional to manage her social media accounts, but she prefers to do it herself, being in no rush to boost her fanbase, which is currently about 60,000 people.

"If I want to, I will sign the photo if not, then leave them without a signature. I have freedom in this regard", Alexandra boasted.

The 29-year-old stunned fans during her very first bout with a guillotine choke back in 2015 at UFC Fight Night 64 when she faced Izabela Badurek.

Albu, commonly known by the nickname "Stitch", is set to next take on promotional newcomer Konklak Suphisara, with the bout slated for October 26.