Register
12:13 GMT +319 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Japan's Shohei Toyoshima tackles Russia's Victor Gresev during a Rugby Sevens World Cup match in 2013

    Dark Horses Russia Hope to Spring a Surprise on Japan in 2019 Rugby World Cup Opener

    © AP Photo / Ivan Sekretarev
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    When the Rugby World Cup was held in Britain in 2015, Japan pulled off one of the greatest shocks in the sport’s history when they beat South Africa. Sputnik looks at this year’s tournament and wonders who could be the David against rugby’s Goliaths.

    Russia’s  Welsh-born coach Lyn Jones says he has a cunning plan to ambush hosts Japan in the opening game of the Rugby World Cup on Friday, 20 September.

    Japan’s New Zealand-born captain, Michael Leitch, is one of eight players who played in the Brave Blossoms’ famous match in September 2015 when they beat South Africa 34-32 in Brighton, thanks to a last-gasp try by another former Kiwi, Karne Hesketh.

    Japan are ranked as the world’s 10th best team and Russia are ranked 19 so victory for The Bears, captained by Vasily Artemyev, would be quite a shock.

    ​Jones, a Welshman who started coaching Russia last year, said: "We do have a plan. We have got a formula and we think we can take Japan on and make life as difficult as possible for them. With structured and organised sides like Japan you need to create chaos to get them to think for themselves.”

    The two teams played a friendly in England in November and Japan scraped to a 32-27 win but they know it will be close in Tokyo on Friday.

    Jones said Russia had potential match-winners in wingers Kirill Golosnitskiy and German Davydov.

    Jones said: "They're fantastic players and they know the way to the line. But we appreciate the 10 years advantage Japan have over us and that they're entering the game as firm favourites.”

    This is only Russia’s second appearance in the Rugby World Cup, when they were destroyed 85-15 by Italy, one of the poorer European teams.

    Skipper Vasily Artemyev, 32, said: "Through the last week we've had an unprecedented amount of attention. It's a bit unusual for our boys -- we're quite humble players and don't get this exposure in Russia. But it's going to be awesome and everyone is hugely motivated. We've put in the work and now we're looking to get results."

    New Zealand, who won the cup in 2015, are the hot favourites again this year but they will face a strong challenge from England and Wales.

    The sport was invented at Rugby School in England in 1845 but 50 years later it split into two codes - rugby union and rugby league.

    Rugby league is played only in Britain, France, Australia and New Zealand while rugby union is played in many countries, including Russia.

    Rugby was first played in Russia under the tsars but it has only gained any popularity since the fall of the Soviet Union, although there are still only a few hundred players and crowds are tiny compared to football.

    Tags:
    Rugby, Japan, Russia, Rugby World Cup
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Alice Joyce to Kim Kardashian: Feminine Beauty Ideals Throughout the Years
    From Alice Joyce to Kim Kardashian: Feminine Beauty Ideals Throughout the Years
    Not Hot, Nor Spicey
    Neither Hot, Nor Spicey
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse