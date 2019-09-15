British professional boxer Tyson Fury and Swedish heavyweight Otto Wallin are holding a press conference in Las Vegas after their faced off at T-Mobile Arena in a battle for the WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight title.
The two boxing stars have never lost a single match before in their career.
31-year-old Tyson "Gypsy King" Fury (206 cm, 6 ft 9 in) has held 29 fights, winning 28 of them, while drawing in one.
28-year-old Otto "All In" Wallin (198 cm, 6 ft 6 in) has been in 21 total fights, winning all but one.
