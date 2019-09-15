The match marked Fury's second fight in 2019 following his win in June over Tom Schwarz. The heavyweight title was also the second fight for Wallin this year, although his previous match with Nick Kisner from the US ended without a winner.

British professional boxer Tyson Fury and Swedish heavyweight Otto Wallin are holding a press conference in Las Vegas after their faced off at T-Mobile Arena in a battle for the WBO Inter-Continental heavyweight title.

The two boxing stars have never lost a single match before in their career.

31-year-old Tyson "Gypsy King" Fury (206 cm, 6 ft 9 in) has held 29 fights, winning 28 of them, while drawing in one.

28-year-old Otto "All In" Wallin (198 cm, 6 ft 6 in) has been in 21 total fights, winning all but one.

