Shocking Victory As Norwich City Beat Manchester City Champions 3-2

Shockingly, Norwich City beat Manchester City 3 - 2 in Carrow Road on Saturday night, in what is being described as a humiliating defeat for the champions.
Manchester launched a scathing attack on the Norwich team early in the game but ultimately saw the champions suffered their first Premier League defeat since January.
Norwich City 3-2 Manchester City— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 14, 2019
Newly promoted NCFC hand Manchester City their first loss of the season 💥 pic.twitter.com/ts5phAo6e1
Twitter users reacted with amazement at the unlikely result as #NORMCI began to trend.
Absolutely buzzing #ComeOnYouCanaries #NCFC #NORMCI @NorwichCityFC https://t.co/fNrXClvQcA— Clive Lewis MP (@labourlewis) September 14, 2019
When somebody tells you you can't spend £200m at half time 🙄 #NORMCI pic.twitter.com/h0KL8FS7CR— Paul McG AFC ☘️© (@Afcpmg) September 14, 2019
Wow absolutely magnificent result #NORMCI— Ubah Giovanni (@Iam_geovanni) September 14, 2019
Inject it into my veins 😍 #NORMCI pic.twitter.com/jG99MhIVuM— Jack Berry (@jckbrry) September 14, 2019
The appraisal was echoed by some Manchester supporters.
Norwich deserved that win, too many mistakes made by us and not just the obvious bloopers. The starting line up suggests we underestimated them. A bad day at the office but it's just one game, on to the next 💙⚽️#NORMCI— Islam Abo-Elenen (@islamabouelenei) September 14, 2019
Shoula watched this game though... 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 🤣 A good one you pulled on us @NorwichCityFC warn us next time. Otherwise 3 points for #GGMU #MUFC and thats okay with us Reds... Better than nothing.... 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾#whatasaturday #NORMCI— Dj Triple M ✪ (@deejaytriplem) September 14, 2019
Rodri Hernandez took Manchester's 2nd and final goal of the match with a low shot into the bottom left of the net, with Krul narrowly failing to fend off the attack.
A quick pass from Buendi saw Pukki slam Norwich's third goal past Stones into the inside-right channel.
Things looked tense just before half time with the Norwich team narrowly ahead following a much-needed header from Aguero of Manchester at the 49 minute mark.
Norwich were leading by 2 at 32 minutes after Manchester's slacking defence saw Cantwell side-foot the ball into the net.
28 minutes after kick-off McLean drove in a powerful header, Norwich's first goal of the game.
The match is a huge shock as the Manchester champions were predicted to win by a 4-1 margin.
Despite Norwich missing 11 players, the result placed the underdogs into the 12th spot in the Premier League, with Liverpool remaining in 1st place with 15 points and Manchester City in 2nd with 10.
All comments
Show new comments (0)