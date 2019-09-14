Tammy ‘The Tamminator’ Abraham Explodes Online After Matching Ronaldo’s Feat in Chelsea-Wolves Match

The Chelsea forward matched the Portuguese superstar's record in a thrilling game against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

21-year-old Tammy Abraham entered the record books on Saturday, joining the ranks of Premier League legends after scoring two goals in as many games during a matchup between Chelsea and the Wolves at Molineux.

After a tense first few minutes on the pitch, the young striker scored two back-to-back goals before half-time, giving Chelsea a comfortable 3-0 lead, with the goals representing his third brace in as many games this season, tying him with records set by Ronaldo in 2006 and England's Dele Alli in 2017. Abraham went on to score a third goal in the second half.

In a bizarre twist which earned him another record, Abraham accidentally ended up helping a header from Wolves midfielder Romain Saiss into his own net, thus becoming the first player in Premier League history to score both a brace and a goal against his own team in a single game.

Chelsea went on to trounce Wolves 5-2, and Abraham is swiftly turning into a favourite among the Stamford Bridge faithful.

Abraham’s stellar performance also saw him climb to the top of social media charts, to number three and number two of the most Twitter trends worldwide, respectively, with footy fans going nuts over his skills and with even his own goal gathering attention.

Fans called him a “goal machine,” “Hat-trick hero,” and “The Tamminator,” with many saying that Saturday’s game made up for a tough start to the season, including Chelsea narrowly losing the UEFA Super Cup against Liverpool in Istanbul last month.

5 goals in 3 games already.... Another Nija boy crazzzzzy #tammyabraham goal machine #WOLCHE pic.twitter.com/0vRzy1G9JF — Name cannot be blank 🇳🇬🇨🇦 (@Canadianpappy) 14 сентября 2019 г.

🔵 H A T - T R I C K H E R O 🔵#WOLCHE @tammyabraham pic.twitter.com/Z2skdvV4qd — Premier League (@premierleague) 14 сентября 2019 г.

Just so you realise how much of an upgrade this is:



Tammy Abraham has already equalled all our strikers COMBINED goal tally in the PL from the entire 18/19 season in just 3 games.



Eternally grateful. — Mod (@CFCMod_) 14 сентября 2019 г.

“Tammy Abraham even scored for Wolves. Respect,” one of numerous jokers quipped, followed by more banter in a similar vein.

Tammy Abraham even scored for Wolves. Respect 👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/Foqr9NywuS — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) 14 сентября 2019 г.

Tammy Abraham’s season summed up in one video. pic.twitter.com/2eLQAYig6I — EPL Bible (@EPLBible) 14 сентября 2019 г.

Basic people: Tammy Abraham isn’t ready for the Chelsea first team.



Tammy Abraham, now top scorer of the Premier League: pic.twitter.com/JHXdJesk00 — Goal (@goal) 14 сентября 2019 г.

An excited Abraham thanked the fans shortly after the game, posting a selfie of himself and thanking God for Saturday’s game, with the post immediately liked and retweeted thousands of times with plenty of well-wishes expressing their support for the young striker.