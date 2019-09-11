'We Already Beat Him': Khabib's Manager Says Zero Chance of Conor McGregor Rematch

In a short interview to TMZ Sports after a Saturday fight, Khabib’s manager Ali Abdelaziz confirmed that there would be no rematch between the Russian fighter and Conor McGregor, by saying that the chance that the fight would happen was “0.00%”.

The comment came following McGregor’s Tweet after Nurmagomedov’s victory over Poirier when the Irish fighter dared Khabib to agree to a return game by writing “book my rematch for Moscow”.

Book my rematch for Moscow. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 7, 2019

Abdelaziz refuted the possibility of a rebound ever happening by comparing McGregor to "a bitter ex-girlfriend" who "can't get anybody else" and saying that the Irish fighter was "irrelevant".

"Conor, who cares?" Abdelaziz said in an interview. "For what? We already beat him; we already whooped his a**."

While referring to the October 2018 brawl between Khabib and McGregor in Las Vegas that got the Russian fighter suspended for nine months, Abdelaziz argued that McGregor was not a good person, as he was promoting "ugliness" by his actions and insults.

Khabib's manager also cast doubt on the previously expressed idea that after Saturday's fight in Abu Dhabi the Russian fighter was likely to move to the next challenge with US mixed martial arts fighter Tony Ferguson and arguing that a fight with two-division UFC champion George St-Pierre known as GSP would be more prestigious.

"Georges St-Pierre is next," said Abdelaziz. "That's what I want … I know George wants to fight Khabib".

"If Khabib wants to fight for legacy, a fight with GSP would be a huge fight … It would be great to see two legends fighting each other".

The Saturday victory became the 28th consecutive win for Nurmagomedov, making him the longest undefeated fighter in MMA history. While George St-Pierre is a retired Canadian mixed martial artist, he became a legend by claiming a championship in two UFC welterweight and middleweight divisions.