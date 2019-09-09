Defender Mario Fernandes scored a header on the 89th minute. The match was held in Russia's Baltic exclave of Kaliningrad.
💪 Победный гол Марио Фернандеса в концовке встречи #РоссияКазахстан. #МАТЧПРЕМЬЕР pic.twitter.com/2oeTFAMvdL— МАТЧ ПРЕМЬЕР (@matchpremier) September 9, 2019
Russia and Kazakhstan are competing in Group I of the UEFA Euro 2020 qualification round along with Belgium, Scotland, Cyprus and San Marino.
The 2020 UEFA European Football Championship will be held from 12 June to 12 July next year across 12 cities: Amsterdam, Baku, Bilbao, Bucharest, Budapest, Copenhagen, Dublin, Glasgow, London, Munich, Rome and St. Petersburg.
The latter's stadium on Krestovsky Island will host three matches of the group stage and one quarterfinal.
