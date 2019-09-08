Charles Leclerc Wins Ferrari's First in Nine Years Grand Prix at Italian Formula One

Last Sunday, Charles Leclerc won the Belgian Grand Prix, becoming the first-ever Monegasque driver to win a Formula One race.

Monegasque racing driver Charles Leclerc secured his second consecutive race win at the Italian Formula One this Sunday, the first Grand Prix victory on home soil for team Ferrari in nine years.

The Ferrari star challenged Mercedes's Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas during the last laps, with the latter ultimately coming second and Hamilton third. It means that it was the same three drivers on the podium as after the Belgian Grand Prix on 1 September, though that saw Hamilton finish second and Bottas third.

After winning the race, Leclerc shared his emotions with a sea of fans.

"What a race! I have never been so tired. Winning here is just a dream. Last weekend (in Belgium) was my first victory, but the emotion of winning here is 10 times that," Leclerc said.

Grazie @Charles_Leclerc questo è solo l'inizio, felice per te e per il tuo sogno che si sta realizzando. ❤️#ItalianGP pic.twitter.com/BbcdcnSRGc — Sere🌙 (@sere_3000) 8 сентября 2019 г.

Racing fans rushed to congratulate Leclerc on his victory.​