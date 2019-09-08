'Book My Rematch for Moscow': Conor McGregor Reacts to Khabib's UFC 242 Victory Over Poirier

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov overcame Dustin Poirier in the third round to retain his lightweight title at UFC 242.

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor wrote on Twitter about his desire for a rematch with the Russian in Moscow after Khabib Nurmagomedov’s victory over American Dustin Poirier.

Khabib returned to the octagon after a 9-month suspension, which he received for rioting after a fight with the Irishman at UFC 229 in Las Vegas in October 2018.

Book my rematch for Moscow. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 7, 2019

Having defeated Conor, AKA 'The Notorious' in the fourth round, the fighter jumped out of the octagon for a showdown with the opposing team. The punishment for the holder of the UFC lightweight belt was declared by the Nevada Athletic Commission in January.

At UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi, Nurmagomedov defeated Dustin Poirier with a rear-naked choke in the third round. After the fight, the head of the American promotion, Dana White, said Tony Ferguson was Khabib's most likely future rival (their fight has already been postponed several times for various reasons). However, the UFC boss did not rule out that Conor may be an option for Nurmagomedov.