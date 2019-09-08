Ecuador Proposes Peru, Columbia Making Joint Bid to Host 2030 World Cup

The corresponding proposal to Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra and Colombian President Ivan Duque were already made on Friday, Moreno said on Twitter.
Ayer propuse a los presidentes @IvanDuque y @MartinVizcarraC que organicemos el Mundial de Fútbol Ecuador, Colombia y Perú 2030, año en el que Sudamérica está favorecida para ser sede. ¡Todo nuestro apoyo a la @FEFecuador y a su presidente @franciscoegas para lograrlo! pic.twitter.com/bRKg8hKGB7— Lenín Moreno (@Lenin) September 7, 2019
Their bid will compete with the joint bid made by Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay and Chile.
