Britain’s Anthony Joshua holds a press conference ahead of his highly anticipated rematch with Andy Ruiz in December.

Joshua was knocked down four times before being stopped in the seventh round by Ruiz in New York City’s Madison Square Garden back in June.

The re-match, titled ‘Clash on the Dunes’, on 7 December in Diriyah, a small town in Saudi Arabia, will be the first heavyweight world title fight ever held in the Middle East.

