Bombshell Icelandic Athlete First Crossfitter to Undress for Prominent ESPN 'Body'

Katrin Davidsdottir has appeared at four CrossFit Games and gritted out a win in two of them in a row, becoming the second woman to prove her prowess in the footsteps of her fellow countrywoman Annie Thorisdottir, also a two-time CrossFit Games champ.

The Body issue of ESPN Magazine has for the first time - its first issue debuted in October 2009 - picked a CrossFit athlete to pose in the buff, with this being Katrin Davidsdottir, the glorious women's champion of the 2015 and 2016 CrossFit Games.

Katrin Davidsdottir took the lead on day 1 and never let go.



With 792pts and 3 event wins, @katrintanja is your 2018 @thewodapalooza Champion!#wzaonelite pic.twitter.com/nIQOhRhiCB — FloElite (@FloElite) January 14, 2018

Who's got it? Who's read it? If you haven't already, get your copy of Katrin Davidsdottir's memoir, DOTTIR! https://t.co/5R4UNHx8ui pic.twitter.com/tyOw107hR6 — Grit Grind Hustle (@gritgrindhustle) September 1, 2019

Although the fresh pictures of her are already available online on the official ESPN Body website, the paperback issue will also soon come out, in October, much to the delight of her fans.

In the accompanying article, the crossfitter, who was filmed stretching her angles against the backdrop of a gorgeous mountainous area all in lush verdure, eagerly shared what it’s like to reach one’s goals in CrossFit:

“I’m so proud of every single muscle of my body. I had to work for it. I had to earn that. They don’t just show up”, Katrin commented, stressing that she gets her confidence from labouring hard.

“When you know that you’ve put everything that you have into something, and you’ve done everything to your abilities to be the best that you can, there’s no regret”, the athlete, whose overall four appearances at the CrossFit Games were closely followed by CrossFit enthusiasts, remarked.

It’s about time that ESPN chose a CrossFit Games athlete for the body issue. Few people in any another sport outwork CrossFit athletes. And who better to represent the sport of CrossFit and the CrossFit community than Katrin Davidsdottir? — KJ (@kj_johnston24) September 4, 2019

Incidentally, the goal of the issue is to compile “iconic images” that will all be dedicated to “the power of the athletic form”. An immediate rival to the annual Swimsuit Issue from Sports Illustrated, The Body Issue of ESPN Magazine features dozens of athletes in naked or semi-nude photo shoots.

Other athletes to appear in the 2019 edition, apart from crossfitter Davidsdottir, includes award-winning baseball player Christian Yelich, gymnast Katelyn Ohashi, surfing stud Lakey Peterson, and others.