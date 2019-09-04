Twitter Stunned as Swiss Ace Roger Federer Knocked out of US Open by ‘Baby Fed’ Grigor Dimitrov

Grigor Dimitrov has beaten five-time US Open winner Roger Federer 3-6, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the 2019 US Open quarterfinals, prompting a storm on Twitter as shocked fans shared their emotions.
Many could not cope with the fact that the 38-year-old Swiss tennis idol had been knocked out from his hunt for the 21st Grand slam title.
Roger Federer can’t play forever pic.twitter.com/duBVUW6UPI— Russell TripDubBrook (@Jhickness9) September 4, 2019
Oh No #Federer 😲🥺 What just happened?!! #USOpen pic.twitter.com/NVEZ5SZzd6— waleed selim (@Waselim) September 4, 2019
What. Is. Happening. #Federer #USOpen pic.twitter.com/LP9BZI3hVZ— Kelly Byrnes (@kellybyrnes15) September 4, 2019
The defeat did not seem to shatter their love for Federer, however. Commenters also wished for him to get better amid his health problems.
To be competitive at 38 in a physically demanding sport; he is such an inspiration. Even a half fit Fed is sheer delight to watch. Hopefully he will win one more slam before retirement. In a era of base liners, the last of his kind#USOpen #Federer pic.twitter.com/ygmXKdhrTo— RAM (@MeticulousViews) September 4, 2019
👑❤️ #USOpen— Rita (@Rita81127465) September 4, 2019
Get well soon #Federer pic.twitter.com/LhjReP2W8y
Sadness & disappointment come along with a defeat. They will fade. Sooner or later.— Silke K (@sp0rts_fanatic_) September 4, 2019
Love & support come along with dignity, grace & greatness. They will persist. Unconditionally. Forever. ❤ @rogerfederer#Federer #USOpen pic.twitter.com/svENbs7cEP
Others mocked Federer’s fans, who are used to their idol winning…
When you are a #Federer fan and the match goes into the 5th set 😣😣😩😩 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/az4NuPj8IU— Dr.John Mark Bwanika (@drjohnmark_b) September 4, 2019
… or those who put their money on the 38-year-old ace.
All the gamblers that bet on Roger Federer right now. pic.twitter.com/RrbgShJv4k— Cameron Grant (@IAmCoolerCam101) September 4, 2019
Grigor Dimitrov, who is sometimes dubbed “Baby Fed” as his style resembles the Swiss champion, also earned a shout-out from tennis fans for getting into the US Open semi-final, where he is to face Russia's Daniil Medvedev.
Congratulations, Grigor @GrigorDimitrov You deserve it. 👏🏼👏🏼 #grigordimitrov #dimitrov #usopen #usopen2019 #federer #grigor pic.twitter.com/ENnnNyIFR0— Alaina Dorado (@AlainaDorado) September 4, 2019
Following the match, Federer admitted that he was struggling with problems in his upper back.
“I just feel low. Just disappointed it's over because I did feel like I was actually playing really well after a couple of rocky starts. It's just a missed opportunity to some extent that you're in the lead, you can get through, you have two days off after. It was looking good”, he said.
