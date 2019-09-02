Houston Astros ace pitcher Justin Verlander, 36, struck out 14 in 120 pitches in his 17th win during a guest game against the Blue Jays in Toronto on Sunday, becoming the first pitcher to throw two no-hitters in the same stadium.

Verlander, 36, has now thrown the third no-hitter in the course of his impressive professional career. Verlander previously tossed two no-hitters, both while playing for the Detroit Tigers. The Houston Astros ace also pitched a no-hitter at Toronto in 2011.

Congratulations to Verlander on his third #nohitter

pic.twitter.com/qMNmjZ2mWB — Michael Ball (@Michael44004861) September 1, 2019

The veteran athlete leads the Major League Baseball (MBL) in strikeouts and innings. He tops the American League in ERAs and is tied for first in the majors with 17 wins. Notably, Verlander became the sixth pitcher in baseball history to throw three career no-hitters.

The Astros defeated the Blue Jays on Sunday in the sixth game of regular MLB play.