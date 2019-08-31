Russian Tennis Player Kuznetsova Reveals How First Match Against Serena Williams Frightened Her

Russian tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova faced Serena Williams for the first time in doubles when she was 18 years old at the Australian Open.

Russian tennis player Svetlana Kuznetsova has revealed how she was afraid of her first match against US tennis star Serena Williams.

"I went weak at the knees. Almost needed nappies. When someone plays against Serena, half of the play is already lost beforehand. She knows this and suppresses you psychologically," Kuznetsova told a journalist.

Kuznetsova is a two-fold champion of the Grand Slam tournament in singles and a one-fold champion in doubles.

Serena Williams is a 23-fold Grand Slam tournament champion and has won four gold medals in the Olympics. Most recently, the US tennis star defeated another Russian tennis player, Maria Sharapova.