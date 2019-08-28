Register
20:10 GMT +328 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Neymar (Brazil) triumphs after the victory in the World Cup 1/8 finals match between Brazil and Mexico.

    Neymar Makes Cameo as 'Monk' in Netflix Series Amid Reports His Scenes Cut Over Rape Allegations

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The Brazilian football star, who has been repeatedly mocked for his theatricals on the pitch, got into acting off the field last year when he filmed several scenes for a Netflix hit show about a criminal gang. These were reportedly excluded from the final cut after a Brazilian model claimed that the Paris Saint-Germain star striker had raped her in Paris.

    Brazilian football star Neymar Jr. has shared his excitement over taking part in the Netflix series La Casa de Papel, or Money Heist on the English-language market, on Twitter despite reports that his scenes were left out amid rape accusations.

    “I was able to realise my dream and be part of my favorite series. And now I can share Joao with you all! Thanks @lacasadepapel!” he tweeted, also posting a video of himself in a boiler suit and Salvador Dali mask, which is the show’s signature look.

    ​As the web-outlet 90min points out, he was apparently referring to his cameo as a monk named Joao in the Spanish-language series about a gang planning a robbery in Madrid, which has already become a hit in Spain.

    The star striker reportedly took part in the film shoot in November 2018 and was set to appear in two episodes. But as reports by the Spanish sports outlet AS says, they were initially aired without Neymar’s scenes, as the show debuted in July before the rape case against him was dismissed.

    Now, when these scenes have been restored, fans have rushed to share their joy online.

    ​However, not everyone was glad to see Neymar in the series.

    ​Allegations against one of the most popular Brazilian footballers were brought by model Najila Trindade, who filed the complaint against the Paris Saint-Germain forward on 31 May, saying that he had assaulted her after inviting her to visit him in France. Trindade's first lawyers reportedly walked away from her case because she had initially filed a complaint of physical abuse and not rape, according to AFP. However, following a two-month-long investigation, in late July, the Sao Paulo Attorney General's Office told AFP that police had closed the case due to a lack of evidence.

    Related:

    Brazilian Football Star Neymar to Miss Season Opener for PSG as Probe Ends - Reports
    Barcelona Not Prepared to Spend Money on Neymar – Report
    Video Showing Cristiano Ronaldo Meeting Neymar in Boxing Ring Goes Viral
    Messi Tried to Convince Neymar to Ditch Real Madrid for Barcelona in Prospective Move – Report
    Tags:
    Social media, rape, Netflix, football, Neymar da Silva Santos Júnior, Spain, Brazil
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women in bikinis sunbathing (Australian photographer Julia Coddington)
    Aesthetics of Ordinary Life: Winners of 2019 London Street Photography Festival
    Trump denies it, but there are credible reports that, when briefed on this year's hurricane season, he asked advisers whether it would be feasible to treat them like he was in a Michael Bay movie, and blow them up with nuclear bombs.
    Nuclear Hurricane
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse