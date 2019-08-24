Brazilian Striker Reached Supersonic Speed, Becoming Fastest Player in World Football - Video

A speed record of 38 kilometre per hour was set by Brazilian striker Flamengo Bruno Enrique in the quarterfinals match of the Copa Libertadores against Internacional, according to the Twitter account of the International Football Federation (FIFA).

Tme forward's speed was called "supersonic" on FIFA's Twitter account. In the same match, Enrique scored twice and secured a 2-0 victory for his club . The teams will hold a return meeting on 29 August.

⚡️ @Brunohenrique has reached supersonic speeds of 3⃣8⃣ km/h. Tonight his double was lightning.



🔴⚫️It left @Flamengo on the cusp of @TheLibertadores semis.



Now the 🌎 knows why 🇧🇷 called him up



💬 "It's been the best week of my life," he said in tearspic.twitter.com/DbNd6GfkJW — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) August 22, 2019

​Enrique overtook the Welsh striker Madrid “Real” Gareth Bale. The Welshman's record was 36.9 kilometers per hour.

Kilian Mbappe is a French footballer and striker for the Paris club Saint-Germain and is recognised as one of the best young players in the world. Moreover, he was the fastest player, demonstrating the ability to reach speeds of up to 38 kilometers per hour; now Bruno Enrique has joined him.