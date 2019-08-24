Australia Defeat US Basketball Team for First Time Ever

The US basketball team lost to the Australian team in a friendly match in preparation for the 2019 World Cup, which will kick off in late August in China.

The meeting, which took place in Melbourne, ended with a score of 98:94 (23:26, 25:23, 30:27, 20:18) in favour of Australia. Patty Mills scored 30 points for the winning team, while Kemba Walker led the US team with 22 points off the bench.

The game, which took place at the multipurpose stadium in Melbourne, was attended by 52,079 spectators. According to the AP, this defeat was the first failure for the Americans at a major tournament or in a friendly match since 2006, when the US team lost to Greece in the semifinals of the World Cup.

The Basketball World Cup will be held from 31 August to 15 September in China.