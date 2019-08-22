Register
15:02 GMT +322 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Anthony Yarde (right) knocked out Travis Reeves (left) in his most recent fight

    Unbeaten British Boxer Talks Tough Ahead of Big Fight with Krusher in Russia

    © AP Photo /
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Sergey Kovalev, nicknamed Krusher, was 26 when he turned professional in 2009 and has fought most of his career in the United States. This will be his first fight in his home town of Chelyabinsk in Russia.

    Anthony Yarde, an unbeaten light heavyweight from London, has arrived in Chelyabinsk ahead of his big fight with Russia's Sergey "Krusher" Kovalev on Saturday night.

    Yarde, 28, takes on Kovalev for the WBO world title with many boxing experts tipping him to cause an upset.

    Yarde knocked out American Travis Reeves in the fifth round of his most recent fight — his 18th victory, none of which have lasted more than seven rounds.

    ​But his manager Tunde Ajayi has been accused of avoiding tough opponents and just piling up bodies on his record.

    Kovalev will be a huge step up in class and it will be Yarde's first fight outside of Britain.

    Chelyabinsk - 1,500 miles east of Moscow - is Russia's seventh biggest city, a metallurgical centre and home to a huge tractor factory.

    The Russian lives in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and beat his first 31 opponents after making his professional debut in 2009, at the relatively late age of 26.

    ​Those victories included a brutal knockout of Britain’s Nathan Cleverly in Cardiff in 2013, when he won the WBO title for the first time.

    He also defeated the legendary Bernard “The Executioner” Hopkins in 2014 and beat former world champion Jean Pascal twice, winning the IBF and WBA titles to add to his WBO belt.

    But in November 2016 he ran into the unbeaten American Andre Ward, who handed him his first defeat on points. The rematch in June 2017 was a disaster for Kovalev as he was stopped for the first time.

    ​Kovalev bounced back and won the WBO title again seven months later, knocking out Vladimir Shabranskyy in New York.

    He was knocked out by the unbeaten Colombian Eleider Alvarez in 2018 but won the rematch in February this year.

    Now Kovalev will take on Yarde at Chelyabinsk’s Traktor Sport Palace knowing that another defeat may well be the end of his career.

    Yarde is young, hungry and immensely strong but his chin has never been tested and he has never fought anyone approaching world class.

    ​Yarde told the BBC: “Where I've come from, I rose very quickly to be here. I'm happy to be at this level and I'm going to make the most of it. I'm going to focus on myself, be the best I can be and get the knockout victory, because that's what I feel I need to do to win the fight."

    ​Social media is divided about who will win but if Yarde does it, the victory would rank up there with some of the greatest British boxing victories away from home - John H Stracey shocking local favourite Jose Napoles in Mexico in 1975, Lloyd Honeyghan beating Donald Curry in Atlantic City in 1986 and Tyson Fury outpointing Wladimir Klitschko in Germany in 2015.

    ​If Kovalev wins he will likely challenge the winner of October’s clash between Russia’s Artur Beterbiev and Oleksandr Gvozdyk of the Ukraine.

    Tags:
    WBO, Sergey Kovalev, Chelyabinsk, boxing
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    Trade Troll
    Tower Troll
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse