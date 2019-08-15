Cristiano Ronaldo Taken Away by Bodyguards After Fans Run Out onto the Pitch in Turin

Every year, Villar Perosa fans storm the football pitch to greet their beloved Juventus stars. Thanks to this, cutting the game short has become a rather common occurrence.

Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo was taken away by his bodyguards after a group of fans in Villar Perosa – a comune in Italy’s Turin - ran out onto the pitch after a game’s final whistle to greet their idol, The Sun reported Thursday.

Ronaldo had to sit out Juventus’s annual friendly match against their youth team due to “fatigue in his left adductor,” the report says, but that didn’t stop the fans from performing their annual ritual, which, according to the report, made Ronaldo visibly uncomfortable. The football star, who was in attendance at the game, was eventually ushered away by a number of bodyguards.

The Juve stars took part in a warm-up game in Villar Perosa - a small commune in Turin - but Ronaldo missed out https://t.co/Ce1ETzMPZ8 pic.twitter.com/hQXel4Ta6m — Footy Corner (@footycor) August 15, 2019

​Last year, the entire match between Juventus A and Juventus B was abandoned after the fans stormed the pitch just 20 minutes into the game. The year before that, the match lasted only 50 minutes before being abandoned because of the traditional flooding of the pitch. This year, the fans were courteous enough to wait until the end of the game, at least.