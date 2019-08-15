You Cannot Be Serious! Is Tennis Player Nick Kyrgios More Badly Behaved Than John McEnroe?

Register
    Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios is in hot water again after smashing two racquets and calling the umpire "a tool" during a bad-tempered defeat to Russia's Karen Khachanov. The Australian’s behaviour has been compared with John McEnroe, the enfant terrible of tennis in the 1980s.

    Nick Kyrgios, 24, faces another hefty fine after losing his temper with umpire Fergus Murphy during a match at the Cincinatti Masters on Wednesday, 14 August.

    During his 6-7, 7-6, 6-2 loss to Russian Karen Khachanov, the Australian hurled abuse at the umpire before leaving the court to smash two racquets.

    Kyrgios is known to his bad temper and has been compared with John McEnroe, who frequently abused umpires during the 1980s, often using his catchphrase “You cannot be serious!”

    ​McEnroe, now 60 and a TV pundit, won the US Open four times and Wimbledon three times between 1979 and 1984.

    Kyrgios, by contrast, has only reached the quarter finals of the Australian Open once and the last eight at Wimbledon in 2014.

    His early promise has faded as his temper appears to have affected his performances.

    ​Here is a litany of the Australian’s shame-filled antics on the tennis court.

    Canadian Open August 2019

    Nick Kyrgios had a row with the umpire at the Canadian Open in Montreal while crashing out in the first round against Britain’s Kyle Edmund.

    Kyrgios argued with the umpire for most of the first set as he insisted on being provided with a white towel rather than the tournament’s branded variety.

    When the umpire told him he was not allowed to leave his chair to sort out the towel issue, Kyrgios said: “But you have a radio. I asked you at the start of the match. You’re telling me you can’t radio in for one white towel?”

    Washington Open August 2019

    Kyrgios made it throught to the quarter finals of the Washington Open but only after yet another row with umpire Fergus Murphy.

    During his 6-2, 7-5 victory over Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka he threw a water bottle at the umpire’s chair.

    He was handed a code violation warning but claimed the bottle "slipped out of my hand."

    Queen’s Club June 2019

    Umpire Murphy was also the subject of an expletive-ridden rant from Kyrgios at Queen's Club in London, the traditional warm-up tournament for Wimbledon.

    Complaining about a bad line call during his game against Spain’s Roberto Carballés Baena, he hurled insults at Murphy.

    He said: “Bro, you are taking the f**king piss mate. The ball was this far out, no joke. What are you doing? It’s so far long. Like, what are you actually doing up there? Bro, it’s taking the piss. I refuse to play. Your hat looks ridiculous, also. It’s not even sunny.”

    Italian Open May 2019

    Kyrgios threw a chair across the court in Rome and stormed off during his match with Casper Ruud.

    He reacted badly to being handed a game penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct in the final set of his match with Ruud, kicking the ground in frustration, slamming his racquet down before throwing the chair across the court.

    The petulant Australian shouted: "I'm done, I'm f***ing done," as he stormed off.

    He was later fine 20,000 euros and forfeited all prize money and points earned during the event.

    Queen’s Club 2018

    Kyrgios was fined £15,000 for simulating masturbation with a water bottle during a semi final match against Croatia’s Marin Čilić.

    He simulated the sexual act — complete with a finish — while taking a break.

    He lost the match too.

    Shanghai Rolex Masters 2016

    In October 2016 Kyrgios was fined for verbal abuse of a spectator.

    He was also fined for a lack of effort during his 3-6, 1-6 defeat against unseeded Mischa Zverev.

    At one point he asked the umpire: "Can you call time so I can finish this match and go home?"

    Later, at a press conference, he was asked if he owed the fans a better effort, he said: "What does that even mean? I'm good at hitting a tennis ball at the net. Big deal. I don't owe them anything. If you don't like it, I didn't ask you to come watch. Just leave."

    Rogers Cup 2015

    During a match at the Rogers Cup in Toronto, Kyrgios hurled insults at his opponent, Stan Wawrinka.

    An on-court microphone picked up Kyrgios telling the Swiss player “(Thanasi) Kokkinakis banged your girlfriend. Sorry to tell you that mate.”

    Kyrgios later claimed he was provoked by Wawrinka.

    He said: “He was getting a bit lippy with me. Kind of in the heat of the moment, I don’t know. I just said it.”

    Wawrinka later tweeted: “I just hope the ATP takes big measures against him. He’s young but that’s no excuse ... every match, he behaves very badly.”

    And It Goes On….

    At the 2014 US Open he was fined for audible obscenities.

    He was fined for smashing racquets at the 2015 Australian Open.

    He was fined for unsportsmanlike conduct and swearing at Wimbledon in 2015.

    He was fined for swearing at the 2016 Australian Open, where he also took a phone call while on court during a mixed doubles match.

    He was fined for swearing at the 2016 French Open.

    He was also fined for swearing at the 2016 Wimbledon.

    Wimbledon tournament, Australia, sportsmen, sports, tennis players, temperment, tennis
