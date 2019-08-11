‘What a Game!:’ Side-Splitting Memes Flood Twitter as Manchester Utd Thrashes Chelsea 4-0

The outcome of the opening weekend of the Premier League season has seen legendary former midfielder Frank Lampard lamenting a nightmarish first competitive match as Blues chief.

Frank Lampard’s team was totally routed by Manchester United 4:0, with the latter kick-starting the 2019-2020 season so brilliantly thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and new signing Daniel James.

Manchester’s 4:0 win is their biggest over Chelsea in a high-profile match since their winning with the same score in March 1965 under Matt Busby, who managed Manchester United between 1945 and 1969 and again for the second half of the 1970–71 season.

Although Chelsea’s players did give their opponents the run-around hitting the woodwork at least twice during a first half, the match ultimately turned into a one-of-a-kind chastening event for Frank Lampard, responsible for his first match as Chelsea manager. The scoring was opened by Marcus Rashford, who profited Chelsea’s lack of defence, and he then raced away to put in the third goal shortly after Anthony Martial had doubled the Old Trafford lead.

The win has been eagerly debated – and most certainly applauded – on Twitter, with arrays of users posting hilarious memes Chelsea’s defeat nightmare:

One remarked this is the first time ever that in a competitive match, Chelsea and Manchester United play against each with both being managed by former players of the clubs:

For the first time ever in a competitive match, Chelsea and Manchester United play each other both managed by former players of the club.



Daniel James’ Manchester United debut (he signed for Manchester United in June 2019) is also a talking point on social media:

