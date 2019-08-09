Brazilian Footballer Roberto Carlos Repeats His Famous 'Goal That Defied Physics' (Video)

Every football fan knows Brazilian player Roberto Carlos for two of his goals: an iconic free-kick against France in 1997 and "El Gol Impossible" for Real Madrid against Tenerife in 1998.

The famous footballer has posted a video on his Instagram account showing him repeating his renowned free-kick, popularly referred to as "a goal against all laws of physics".

After the goal, fans were puzzled, wondering whether it could ever be repeated again. Scientists explained that if a ball is kicked hard enough, with the proper spin and, most importantly, if the kick is taken adequately far from the goal, then the same thing can happen again. Roberto Carlos has proved as much almost 22 years after his incredible kick.

The Brazilian defender made 125 appearances for Team Brazil, scoring 11 goals.