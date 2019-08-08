Confirmed: Romelu Lukaku Signed to Inter Milan From Manchester Utd

No financial details have been revealed but Italian media reports say that Inter paid Manchester United about $73 million plus $15 million in add-ons for the 26-year-old athlete.

Manchester United's Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has signed to Inter Milan, the Italian club has announced on Thursday.

"The Belgian footballer, arriving from Manchester United on a permanent basis, has signed a contract with the Nerazzurri until 30 June 2024," Inter said in a statement.

Lukaku posted a video on the Serie A club's official Twitter feed.

​​Football fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the news.

How many goals will Lukaku score for Inter this season? 🔵⚫pic.twitter.com/ttgRrCeKZ0 — Goal (@goal) August 8, 2019

Lukaku left 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — oye omo oye (@Oyetolarh) August 8, 2019

Relax, we have Rashford, Martial and Greenwood... Let's wait for January to see if we need a replacement or not — Sage Of 6 Path (@SageOf6Path1) August 8, 2019