Confirmed: Romelu Lukaku Signed to Inter Milan From Manchester Utd

Manchester United's Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku has signed to Inter Milan, the Italian club has announced on Thursday.
"The Belgian footballer, arriving from Manchester United on a permanent basis, has signed a contract with the Nerazzurri until 30 June 2024," Inter said in a statement.
Lukaku posted a video on the Serie A club's official Twitter feed.
🤳 | THIS PLAYER...#NotForEveryone @RomeluLukaku9 pic.twitter.com/pDuKLiNS58— Inter (@Inter) August 8, 2019
Romelu #Lukaku has now completed medical tests as new #Inter player. Then he’ll sign his contract until June 2024. 🔵⚫ #transfers @TuttoMercatoWeb pic.twitter.com/SSWPbs4MEm— Alessandro Rimi (@Ale_Rimi) August 8, 2019
Football fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the news.
How many goals will Lukaku score for Inter this season? 🔵⚫pic.twitter.com/ttgRrCeKZ0— Goal (@goal) August 8, 2019
Lukaku left 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭— oye omo oye (@Oyetolarh) August 8, 2019
Relax, we have Rashford, Martial and Greenwood... Let's wait for January to see if we need a replacement or not— Sage Of 6 Path (@SageOf6Path1) August 8, 2019
Ah lukaku leff? No more legovers😭😭😂😂😂— 🃏 (@Ahiiinakwah) August 8, 2019
All comments
Show new comments (0)