Register
12:21 GMT +303 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Real Madrid's Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo holds a ball during the Spanish league football match Real Madrid CF vs Sporting de Gijon SAD at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on November 26, 2016

    Greatest Indian Batsman Virat Kohli Reveals Who Could Replace Ronaldo as 'World's Best Player'

    © AFP 2019 / JAVIER SORIANO
    Sport
    Get short URL
    Zara Muradyan
    0 0 0

    The famed Indian batsman turns out to be a huge football fan: in a conversation with the FIFA website he revealed that Cristiano Ronaldo is the player he most enjoys watching.

    One of the greatest Indian cricket players, Virat Kohli, has heaped praise on Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo, describing him as an "inspiration".

    "For me, Cristiano [Ronaldo] is above everyone else. His commitment and work ethic is unmatched. He wants it that bad - you can see it every game", Kohli told the FIFA website, also revealing that he also enjoyed watching Lionel Messi, Luka Modric, Andres Iniesta, Xavi, Ronaldinho, and Brazil's Ronaldo play.

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Eyes on the ball! #CWC19 #trainingday

    Публикация от Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

    For the 30-year-old batsman, who made history this year by becoming the first man to simulatenously win all three major ICC awards - Cricketer of the Year, Test Player of the Year and ODI Player of the Year, the answer to the eternal argument as to who has had the greater career, Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, is clear:

    "Ronaldo. In my opinion he has taken on more challenges and succeeded at all of them. He's the most complete player I have seen and his work ethic, as I mentioned, is unmatched. He inspires people. I don't think many people do that. He's also a leader and I love that. Absolutely love it. He has amazing belief too".

    Kohli even confessed that he roots for any club in which Ronaldo plays, but when asked who could replace him and his Barcelona rival as the world's most oustanding player, he quickly replied: Kylian Mbappe.

    In fact, he called the French football phenomenon a "beast" and an "absolutely top-class player".

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    Eyes on the ball 👀 ⚽️👍🏻

    Публикация от Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

    While Kohli's not hiding his awe of Ronaldo, the Portuguese superstar, who's playing for Italy's Juventus now, has landed in some trouble for not showing up at a friendly match against South Korea's K League All-Stars last week.

    Thousands of disgruntled fans have already joined a class-action lawsuit demanding compensation for the match sans Ronaldo, while the agency that helped organised the game has been accused of fraud.

    It claimed that it had an agreement with the Italian football club that Ronaldo would play for at least 45 minutes and that he would take part in a fan signing event. Meanwhile, Seoul's Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into Juventus' alleged violation of the law.

    "If we can't find objective evidence of deliberate deception, no fraud case can be established and police can't intervene since it would become a civil case", a law enforcement officer said, per Mundo Deportivo.

    Tags:
    Lionel Messi, India, football player, football club, football fan, footballers, footballer, football, cricket, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    This Week in Pictures: 27 July - 2 August
    No Empathy for Elijah
    No Empathy for Elijah
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse