All in a Day's Work? Referee Injured by Lighter in Europa League Match (Video)

​In the end, the team Craiova won 3-1 after a penalty shootout, but the outcome of the game might be cancelled if UEFA takes action against the violations, committed by the crowd.

British referee Arnold Hunter was injured by a projectile during a clash after Europa League game in the Romanian city of Craiovia.

The match between the home team Universitatea Craiova and Hungarian team Budapest Honved went goalless and angry fans started throwing flares, lighters and other objects towards the pitch. One of the lighters hit Hunter in the head, causing him to fall to the ground.

An ambulance at the stadium subsequently made its way across the pitch to treat the victim of the fans' rage.