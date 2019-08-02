All in a Day's Work? Referee Injured by Lighter in Europa League Match (Video)

British referee Arnold Hunter was injured by a projectile during a clash after Europa League game in the Romanian city of Craiovia.
The match between the home team Universitatea Craiova and Hungarian team Budapest Honved went goalless and angry fans started throwing flares, lighters and other objects towards the pitch. One of the lighters hit Hunter in the head, causing him to fall to the ground.
An ambulance at the stadium subsequently made its way across the pitch to treat the victim of the fans' rage.
BREAKING: Here's the video of the crazy incidents in Craiova, where Northern Irish ref Hunter was hit in the head by a lighter, after a flare exploded right next to him. He went off injured. Game was seconds away from getting called off, but the local police couldn't... pic.twitter.com/gpW0RAzh6k— Emanuel Roşu (@Emishor) August 1, 2019
