Organisers of a friendly match between FC Juventus and the Korean national team wanted to sue the Italian club because of the behaviour of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, earlier reports said.

Seoul's Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into renowned forward Cristiano Ronaldo's alleged violation of the law after he let down fans by failing to play in a friendly match in South Korea on 26 July, according to Mundo Deportivo.

"If we can't find objective evidence of deliberate deception, no fraud case can be established and police can't intervene since it would become a civil case", a police officer said.

The report comes after about 2,000 fans joined the class-action lawsuit demanding compensation for the match without Ronaldo. The agency that helped organise the match was accused of fraud. Ronaldo has been charged with violating the terms of the contract, according to which he had to take part in the match. Friday's game between Juventus and the K League All-Stars ended in a 3-3 draw.

According to the report, the suit is unlikely to move forward, as this requires that the 34-year-old footballer go to Seoul to testify.

Ronaldo has played two seasons in his current club Juventus, during which he played 46 matches and scored 31 goals.