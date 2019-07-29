Lionel Messi Whisked Away From Ibiza Party After Reveller ‘Tries to Fight’ Him (Video)

One of the last nights out for Leo Messi before the new season was marred by an apparent altercation at an Ibiza party.

Footage has emerged showing Barcelona star Lionel Messi being whisked away by security guards from a party on Sunday night, supposedly after a confrontation with a clubber.

It is not clear from the videos what provoked the altercation, if there was one, or who was involved in it.

One fan account captioned the scuffle: “A guy in the Ibiza party tried to fight Messi, security stepped in as Messi was about to batter the guy.”

Spanish TV channel laSexta reports, citing unidentified sources, that the staff were forced to intervene after an individual approached Messi when he was chatting with his wife Antonella, and was going to attack the No.10.

There have been no comments on the footage yet from Messi or his entourage.

He is spending the last football-free days of summer on Ibiza together with Antonella. The two are accompanied by his close friends Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Cesc Fabregas, as well as their better halves.

His club has already begun pre-season preparations, losing to Chelsea 1-2 in a friendly fixture in Japan and securing a 2-0 win against local top-flight team Vissel Kobe, which has signed ex-Barca players Andres Iniesta, David Villa, Thomas Vermaelen and Sergi Samper.

Messi has been on holidays since early July, after he led Argentina to third place in the Copa America. During the tournament, the 32-year-old playmaker called out the referees for their perceived bias in favour of Argentina’s rivals.

The South American governing body has publicly decried his corruption accusations, and Messi is now facing an international ban of up to two years for showing a “lack of respect” to the organisation.

He is expected to reunite with Barcelona for a friendly against Arsenal on 4 August for the Joan Gamper trophy.