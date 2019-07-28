Down for the Count: UFC Fighter Knocks Out Opponent With Spectacular Kick to the Head (Video)

The UFC 240 match between Hakeem Dawodu and Yoshinori Horie ended in dramatic fashion when the latter fighter went down after sustaining a powerful kick to the head.
Even though the attack did not incapacitate Horie completely, as he was left sitting on the ground looking dazed but conscious, the referee immediately stopped the fight, ending it in Dawodu’s favor.
ハキーム・ダオドゥ×堀江圭功＝決着シーン⑧ RT @As_ACarrera 💣 ¡WOOOOW! ¡Qué dos golpes se sacó Hakeem Dawodu!— MMA.vaobhr (@vaobhr) 28 июля 2019 г.
📝 Ganó por KO en el 3º asalto a Yoshinori Horie
🏟️ Preliminares del #UFC240 pic.twitter.com/RjaAjI9PA7
