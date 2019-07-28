Cris Cyborg Defeats Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 Event (Photo, Video)

Cristiana Justino Venancio (Cris Cyborg) is a Brazilian mixed martial arts fighter currently signed with the UFC and was UFC's female featherweight champion in 2017.

Brazilian MMA fighting legend Cris Cyborg won in a bloody fight against Canadian Felicia Spencer at UFC 240.

Cyborg won by unanimous decision - 30:27, 30:27, 30:27. For her, this is the 21st victory with two defeats and one fight declared invalid.

In turn, Felicia Spencer suffered a first loss after seven victories.

Cris Cyborg defeats Felicia Spencer via UD 😤#UFC240 pic.twitter.com/Y6a1w9Ih1x — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 28, 2019

​

In her previous fight, Cyborg suffered a knockout in her bout with current two-division champion Amanda Nunes, the same woman who handed her the first knockout loss in her MMA career in 2018.

Cris Cyborg arriving for her fight in Edmonton in a Gretzky jersey. 👀



(🎥: @MoynihanCharles) pic.twitter.com/cLcrygFtKL — theScore (@theScore) July 28, 2019

​This was Cris Cyborg’s last fight on her UFC contract.

After the fight, many fans voiced their support for Cris.