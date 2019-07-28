Cris Cyborg Defeats Felicia Spencer at UFC 240 Event (Photo, Video)

Brazilian MMA fighting legend Cris Cyborg won in a bloody fight against Canadian Felicia Spencer at UFC 240.
Cyborg won by unanimous decision - 30:27, 30:27, 30:27. For her, this is the 21st victory with two defeats and one fight declared invalid.
In turn, Felicia Spencer suffered a first loss after seven victories.
Cris Cyborg defeats Felicia Spencer via UD 😤#UFC240 pic.twitter.com/Y6a1w9Ih1x— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 28, 2019
In her previous fight, Cyborg suffered a knockout in her bout with current two-division champion Amanda Nunes, the same woman who handed her the first knockout loss in her MMA career in 2018.
Cris Cyborg arriving for her fight in Edmonton in a Gretzky jersey. 👀— theScore (@theScore) July 28, 2019
(🎥: @MoynihanCharles) pic.twitter.com/cLcrygFtKL
This was Cris Cyborg’s last fight on her UFC contract.
After the fight, many fans voiced their support for Cris.
@criscyborg thank you for your hard work, thank you for this fight and thank you for coming to my country. My whole family is Oilers fans and I've always been your number one fan, te amo amiga!!!! @EdmontonOilers @RogersPlace #CyborgNation #CyborgvsSpencer— Ashley (@Call_Me_Ashh) July 28, 2019
#UFC240 One of best Female fights ever IMHO @CrisCyborg @FeeNom479 toughness shown was amazing ! @danawhite— Jacque (@Jacque10) July 28, 2019
