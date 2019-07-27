Lulz as Ronaldo Watches Rivals Copy His Goal Celebration Gesture From Bench

Cristiano Ronaldo is often seen performing his trademark celebration after a successful game, and it seems he is no less frequently discussed as a result of it.

A real talking point is the ex-Real Madrid and now Juve star regularly rushing towards the side of the field before jumping up in the air and spinning 360 degrees while stretching his arms.

During Friday’s pre-season friendly in South Korea, however, the gesture was not merely chewed over, but openly mocked. While Ronaldo sat on the bench due to muscle issues as Juventus took on the K-League All Stars in Seoul, there were “some of the younger figures stepping up”, manager Maurizio Sarri noted.

After Daegu FC's striker Cesinha scored making it 2-1 to the hosting Korean team just before half-time, he rounded up his co-players and headed for the corner flag before leading two others in their synchronised copying of the Ronaldo celebration.

Fans immediately took it for mockery:

"Cheeky s**t", one exclaimed, while many resorted to hilarious memes to show their astonishment:

One laughing fan dubbed Ronaldo “penaldo”, suggesting he was scared of copycats and thus didn’t play.

Hahaha penaldo got scared didnt show up — vijay chauhan (@vijay1471) July 26, 2019

They deserve dinner with CR7 at least!✌ — MADDYWOOD (@MADDYWOOD_com) July 26, 2019

“Unreal influence”, another put it.

Players from Team K League did the SIUUUU celebration with their teammate, who scored against Juventus as a tribute to Ronaldo 🐐



Unreal influence. pic.twitter.com/jHZiYfEqnZ — Riziă 🇶🇦 (@_RIZmadridista) July 26, 2019

However, one suggested that the goal was dedicated to Ronaldo, as he was “pointed towards”, which made him smile a wee bit:

Most beautiful part of today's game.👌👌



KLeague All Stars player Cesinha doing Siii celebration after scoring and dedicating the goal to Ronaldo by pointing towards him and then @Cristiano Ronaldo smiling a bit at it👌👌



The beautiful game.🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/gZ43JQsBgV — B3 (@b3naldo7) July 26, 2019

Friday's match between Juventus and K League All Stars ended in 3-3 draw, with Juve having first fallen 3-1 behind.