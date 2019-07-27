Body Found at Arsenal Midfielder Mohamed Elneny's House - Reports

Mohamed Elneny has been playing for FC Arsenal since 2016; before that, the midfielder played for Switzerland’s FC Basel. He is also a football player on the Egyptian national team, for which he has played 59 matches.

An unidentified body has been found in Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny's under-construction house in Egypt, according to the website 24.ae.

The father of the Egyptian football player has reportedly called the police. Law enforcement has begun an investigation into the incident.

Elneny has been playing for Arsenal for three years, having played 89 matches for the team in various tournaments and scored two goals.

