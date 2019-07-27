Tour de France 20th Stage Route Shortened Due to Weather Conditions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Organizers of the Tour de France, the annual men's multiple stage bicycle race in France currently taking place, shortened this year's route by over 70 km (43 miles) due to poor weather conditions.

The route will be shortened from 130 km to just 59 km.

"Due to the difficult weather conditions expected tomorrow and landslide warnings, the course of the 20th stage of the Tour de France will be modified," the organizers of the event tweeted on the official Tour de France page.

Suite aux conditions météorologiques difficiles prévues demain et aux éboulements constatés, le parcours de la 20ème étape du Tour de France est modifié. — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) July 26, 2019

Friday's 19th stage was halted by a hailstorm and landslide about 20 km from the finish line.