Register
00:15 GMT +324 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian Boxer Maxim Dadashev Dies After Recent US Boxing Match

    Russian Boxer Maxim Dadashev Dies After Recent US Boxing Match

    © YouTube/Le Soleil, le quotidien de Québec
    Sport
    Get short URL
    0 02

    St. Petersburg-born boxer Maxim Dadashev died Tuesday as a result of severe brain damage sustained during a recent fight in the United States.

    The Russian Boxing Federation announced Tuesday afternoon that the rising super-lightweight boxing star Dadshev died in a US hospital following injuries sustained in his Friday night bout with Puerto Rico’s Subriel Matias at the MGM National Harbor.

    On Saturday, Sputnik reported Dadashev was placed in a medically-induced coma as he underwent a two-hour brain surgery at UM Prince George's Hospital Center to remove a portion of his skull. Neurosurgeon Mary IH Cobb was initially somewhat optimistic about his recovery.

    The 28-year-old athlete’s Friday night fight was brought to a halt after he sustained multiple blows to the head by Matias in the 11th round. His trainer, Buddy McGrit, pleaded with him to concede. The referee announced the match’s end shortly after and Dadashev was transported out of the facility on a stretcher.

    Both boxers were undefeated, at 13-0, prior to the match.

    “We need to know the truth about what happened,” Russian Boxing Federation Secretary General Umar Kremlev told the AP on Tuesday. “I believe that some human factors intervened, that there was some kind of violation.”

    The late boxer is survived by his wife, Elizaveta Apushkina, and their young son.

    "It is with great sadness that I confirm the passing of my husband, Maxim Dadashev," Apushkina said in a statement to CBS Sports. "He was a very kind person who fought until the very end. Our son will continue be raised to be a great man like his father. Lastly, I would like to thank everyone that cared for Maxim during his final days. I ask that everyone please respect our privacy during this very difficult time."

    The Russian Boxing Federation will cover Dadashev’s funeral expenses and provide his family with compensation.

    Related:

    Could Lightning Strike Twice? British Boxer Tyson Fury Wary of Complacency After Joshua Shock
    Khabib’s Manager Mocks Boxer Floyd Mayweather for ‘Running Out of Money’ - Report
    Battle of Britons: Heavyweight Boxer Dave Allen Rushed to Hospital After Defeat by David Price
    Russian Boxing Beauty Braces For Fights, Knocks Out Fans With Topless PHOTOS
    Boxing Golden Retriever Meets His Match: An Inanimate Teddy Bear
    Tags:
    brain hemorrhage, brain surgery, neuroscience, neuroscience, Maryland, MGM Resorts International, lightweight, boxing, boxing, Saint Petersburg, Russia, Russia, Russia, Russians, Russians
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A girl wearing a national costume takes part in the Russian Field festival of Slavic art at Kolomenskoye Park in Moscow.
    Festival of Slavic Art: Traditional Food and Music in Moscow Park
    #RickyRenunciaYa
    RickyRenunciaYa
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse