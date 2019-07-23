Los Angeles (LAFC) defender Mohamed El-Munir was injured in a match against the Los Angeles Galaxy, according to FOX Sports.

In one of the moments of the soccer game, 37-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic elbows defender Mohamed El-Munir, injuring him. Now the association football (soccer) player will have to undergo an operation.

The Egyptian Orlando City footballer posted a photo on Twitter, where the injury caused by the Swede is visible in an X-ray.

​On 22 July, El-Munir was diagnosed: the footballer suffered a broken cheekbone in a match against Galaxy.

Controversially, the referee did not react to the incident.

Both players insisted upon their innocence after the match.

The game ended with a 3:2 LA victory. All three Galaxy goals were scored by Ibrahimovic.