Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to be less than thrilled to be substituted during the second half of a pre-season International Champions Cup match with Tottenham with the score at 2:2.
A video on social media shows Ronaldo engaged in a "tense exchange of words", as the Sunday Express put it, with his team’s newly-installed head coach Maurizio Sarri, after Ronaldo marched off the field after being replaced.
Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to switch his Sarri in their first match . pic.twitter.com/amygmWlKYH— Fianso (@FiansoMed) 21 июля 2019 г.
To add insult to injury, Tottenham went on to win the game 3:2 after Harry Kane scored with a wonder strike from the halfway line during the final minutes of the match.
Harry Kane goal from half way line against Juventus #JUVTOTpic.twitter.com/haplStcX3L— Swype Sports ™ (@SwypeSports) 21 июля 2019 г.
The newspaper noted that in 2017, Ronaldo also "reacted angrily" to being substituted while playing for Real Madrid.
