The match ended in a 3:2 victory for Tottenham after Harry Kane managed to score during the final minutes of the game.

Juventus striker Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to be less than thrilled to be substituted during the second half of a pre-season International Champions Cup match with Tottenham with the score at 2:2.

A video on social media shows Ronaldo engaged in a "tense exchange of words", as the Sunday Express put it, with his team’s newly-installed head coach Maurizio Sarri, after Ronaldo marched off the field after being replaced.

Cristiano Ronaldo refuses to switch his Sarri in their first match . pic.twitter.com/amygmWlKYH — Fianso (@FiansoMed) 21 июля 2019 г.

​To add insult to injury, Tottenham went on to win the game 3:2 after Harry Kane scored with a wonder strike from the halfway line during the final minutes of the match.

Harry Kane goal from half way line against Juventus #JUVTOTpic.twitter.com/haplStcX3L — Swype Sports ™ (@SwypeSports) 21 июля 2019 г.

​The newspaper noted that in 2017, Ronaldo also "reacted angrily" to being substituted while playing for Real Madrid.