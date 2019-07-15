Brazil's President Bolsonaro Calls Messi’s Criticism of Copa America a 'Show' - Reports

The five-time winner of the Golden Ball noted that Copa America had been planned so that the Brazilians would win the tournament.
"What did Messi say? Ahhh, yes, that's a show for the football players", Bolsonaro said as quoted by the news outlet Marca.
After the tournament's semi-final against Brazil, in which Argentina lost 2-0, Messi criticised the referee for not making use of the replay system, VAR.
The football superstar also accused CONMEBOL of corruption, for which Messi may be given a two-year ban on playing with the national team.
All comments
Show new comments (0)