Djokovic Beats Federer, Wins His Fifth Wimbledon Title

Novak Djokovic of Serbia has defeated Roger Federer of Switzerland to claim his fifth Wimbledon title.
The 32-year-old Serbian won in an unprecedentedly tense match 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 7-6, (7/4), 4-6, 13-12 (7/3), increasing the number of his Grand Slams to 16.
Fans have taken to social media to share their emotions after the game.
The sweet taste of victory. #Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/8j1DroglOS— DraftKings (@DraftKings) 14 июля 2019 г.
Federer fans: I don't care if Novak wins, he deserves it.— Troll Sports (@TroIISports) 14 июля 2019 г.
Novak Wins*
Federer fans:#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Bv99IQyqx0
Irrespective of their favourites, all fans were left greatly impressed with the length, quality and intensity of the game.
#NovakDjokovic is 2019 Men’s Singles Champion— ツ (@auh_tpr) 14 июля 2019 г.
The longest Men’s Singles Final match in #Wimbledon history ( 5 hours )
#WimbledonFinal pic.twitter.com/8SD4BCMAER
