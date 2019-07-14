Djokovic Beats Federer, Wins His Fifth Wimbledon Title

This was the longest final at Wimbledon ever, lasting 4 hours and 57 minutes, AFP reported.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia has defeated Roger Federer of Switzerland to claim his fifth Wimbledon title.

The 32-year-old Serbian won in an unprecedentedly tense match 7-6 (7/5), 1-6, 7-6, (7/4), 4-6, 13-12 (7/3), increasing the number of his Grand Slams to 16.

Fans have taken to social media to share their emotions after the game.

Federer fans: I don't care if Novak wins, he deserves it.



Novak Wins*



Federer fans:#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/Bv99IQyqx0 — Troll Sports (@TroIISports) 14 июля 2019 г.

Irrespective of their favourites, all fans were left greatly impressed with the length, quality and intensity of the game.

